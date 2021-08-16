Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $44,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,678 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $39.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.