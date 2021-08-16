IONChain Price Hits $0.0024 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 71.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. IONChain has a total market cap of $290,297.18 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

