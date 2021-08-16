IoTeX Price Up 209.7% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 209.7% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $832.82 million and approximately $435.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00140889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.