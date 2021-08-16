IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,759 shares during the period. IQ 500 International ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 99.19% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $236,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ 500 International ETF in the first quarter worth about $728,000.

IQIN traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363. IQ 500 International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08.

