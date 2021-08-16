IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,964 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF makes up 10.4% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 94.56% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $180,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

Shares of IQSI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

