IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,770,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,499 shares during the quarter. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 25.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 96.88% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF worth $433,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQSU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of IQSU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $38.60.

