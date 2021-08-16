IQeon Trading Up 2.4% This Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $613,121.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047679 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.