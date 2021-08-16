iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.43 Million

Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post $81.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $83.82 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $321.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $324.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.42 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $371.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

IRTC opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.