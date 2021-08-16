Iridium Trading Up 9.5% This Week (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $163,782.48 and approximately $73.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,352,323 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

