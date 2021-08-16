IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.32 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $116.02 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,057,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,813,015 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

