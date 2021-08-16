Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 45,554 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,737. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20.

