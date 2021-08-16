Ironwood Financial llc Acquires Shares of 58,529 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,744,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,701,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,987,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,935,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.31. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

