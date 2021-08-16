Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.87. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,878. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.