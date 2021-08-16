Ironwood Financial llc Has $7.61 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.58. 3,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.00.

