Ironwood Financial llc Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

