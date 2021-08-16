Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 3.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

