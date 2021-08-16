Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 24,071 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

