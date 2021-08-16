Ironwood Financial llc Sells 2,563 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.67. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

