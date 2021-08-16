Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,870,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRWD stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

