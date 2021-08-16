iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Raised by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $149.84. 300,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,210. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

