iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Petix & Botte Co’s Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06.

