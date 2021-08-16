iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,910,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

