iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.