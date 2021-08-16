iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,685,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,071,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000.

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,988. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05.

