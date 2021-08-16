iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $77.09. 1,602,246 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.