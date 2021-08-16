iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.61. 526,113 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37.

