iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.