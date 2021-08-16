iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DMXF stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.
