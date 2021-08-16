iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,303. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98.

