iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

