iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ICLN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 108,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,516. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

