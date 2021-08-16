iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,149 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.87 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

