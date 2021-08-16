iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) by 808.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares International Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

