iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.89

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 25442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.