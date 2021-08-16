iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $59.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

