iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS)’s stock price were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 160,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 60,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97.

