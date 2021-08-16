iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $45,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

