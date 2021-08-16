iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,180 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

