iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $75,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

