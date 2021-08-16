iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

