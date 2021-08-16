iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $129,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

