iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $83,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.96. 1,656,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,525,684. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

