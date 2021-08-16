iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $297.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

