iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 232,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,334,000 after buying an additional 170,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,048. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

