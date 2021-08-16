iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 3.6% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB owned 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

