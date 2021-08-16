iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $80,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $455.16 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $286.18 and a 1 year high of $471.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

