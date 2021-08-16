iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

SLV opened at $21.97 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

