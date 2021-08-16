iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $272.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.