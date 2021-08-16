iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $447.46. 249,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

