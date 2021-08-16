iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,503. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.