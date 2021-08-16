iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.79% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,557,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,322,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.55. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81.

